2 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - 75 Groups Register for Carnival

Huambo — At least seventy-five groups, including 34 children, have been registered so far in Huambo province for this year's Carnival parade, ANGOP learned Monday.

The head of the Department of Cultural Action, Victorina Navimbi, reported that, in addition to the children's class, three carnival groups were registered in adult and 38 in traditional dance.

The official said that the registrations will last until the end of this month and are running simultaneously in the 11 municipalities of this region of the country.

She informed that the municipal parades, which will meet representatives to the central parade, will take place on February 11 and 12, while the provincial parades will be held between 26 and 28 of the same month, in Saidy Mingas, in the city of Huambo.

The last edition of the Carnival was conquered by the groups Velha Guarda, in the class of adult groups, Okutiuka in children, both of the municipality of Huambo, and Deolinda Rodrigues, traditional dance, of the municipality of Mungo.

