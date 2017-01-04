Angola - National Police Detain 475 Citizens

Luanda — Four hundred and seventy-five citizens suspected of committing various crimes were detained by the National Police on December 24, 25, 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017, under the "Operation Tchisseke 2016", to ensure the festive season.

The information was released on Tuesday in Luanda by the spokesman of the National Police Command, Subcommissioner Orlando Bernardo.

According him, the corporation recorded 461 crimes in this period, 352 of which were clarified.

He explained that in relation to the year 2015, there was a decrease of 15 crimes.