Angola: Bengo - Police Record Nine Crimes During Festive Season

Caxito — At least nine crimes of different nature were registered during the festive season in Bengo province, which represent a reduction of seven cases compared to the same period of the year 2015.

The director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Provincial Command of the National Police, Paulo Miranda de Sousa, said Tuesday in Caxito.

Speaking to Angop, the corporation official said the crimes occurred in the municipalities of Ambriz, Dande and Pango Aluquém, and eight suspected perpetrators were arrested.

During the operation, the corps of the corporation collected an AKM firearm, a loader and eight ammunitions in good condition in the commune of Barra do Dande.

He also reported 11 road accidents, causing 11 serious injuries (32 fewer than in 2015) and damages estimated at 1,9 million Kwanzas.