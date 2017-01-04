Kenya: Court to Try Case Seeking to Halt Mark Too's Funeral

A woman has sued to stop the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too.

Ms Fatuma Ramadhan Hassan wants the court to block Mr Too's burial until the suit seeking to have her son, whom she claims was fathered by the deceased, involved in the burial plans and included as one of the inheritors of the legislator's estate is determined.

Ms Fatuma Ramadhan Hassan said the deceased "is the true biological father of my 16 year-old schooling son".

Justice Aggrey Muchelule certified the case as urgent and it will be heard on Friday.

However, Justice Muchelule did not halt the burial that is to take place Monday next week.

He directed lawyer Danstan Omari to serve the two widows - Sofi Too and Mary Too - with suit papers.

They and Lee Funeral Home are listed as defendants.

Ms Hassan said her son will suffer psychologically if he is excluded from the burial and denied a share of the estate.

"The two widows have deliberately and maliciously opted to ostracize the minor from participating in the funeral arrangements of his late father.

"He is psychologically disturbed..." she said.

She further requested the court to order the estate's manager(s) to pay school fees pending the determination of the case.

"The academic future of the minor is now clouded with uncertainty in view of the orders given by the Court in Children's Case number 190 of 2011 having abated," Mr Omari said.