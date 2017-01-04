Angola: Cuanza Norte - Cambambe Dam Works Boost Job Opportunities

Dondo — The municipal administrator of Cambambe, northern Cuanza Norte province, Francisco Manuel Diogo, highlighted on Tuesday in the region the impact of modernization works on the Cambambe Dam to promote employment opportunities for local youths and increase of tax revenue from the payment of taxes by the companies involved in the project.

In statements to the press on Tuesday, Francisco Manuel Diogo highlighted the fact that the companies involved in the execution of the works guarantee employment to about five thousand workers, mostly young people, a factor that contributes to the increase in revenues of paying taxes, increasing family incomes and other benefits for the population.

As part of the actions aimed at increasing the power of electricity distributed to the municipality, the administrator said that two medium voltage lines were installed last year, which are guaranteeing the supply of electricity to the communes of Massangano and Zenza do Itombe, a reality that could boost the socio-economic development of these localities and increase public and private investments.

The improvement of the electricity distribution network in the city of Dondo and its surroundings was also part of the actions carried out during 2016, which allowed to increase the demand of consumers, especially micro-enterprises and the extension of public lighting in peripheral wards.

Francisco Manuel Diogo also highlighted the completion of the works of the new Satec plant, located in the city of Dondo and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, whose operation will soon guarantee employment for 1.500 citizens.