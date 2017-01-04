Angola: Malanje - Quela Municipality Hosts Martyrs' Day Main Commemoration Act

Malanje — The Municipality of Quela, in the north-central Malanje Province, is hosting on Wednesday the main provincial act in the commemorations of the Baixa de Cassanje Colonial Repression Martyrs' Day, marked on January 04.

According to the commemoration programme, the main act is to be chaired by the minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem.

The said programme includes a homage to the martyrs of colonial repression, with the placing of a wreath in the Teka Dia Kinda cemetery, where one finds hundreds of graves of victims of the infamous massacre carried out by the colonial authorities on the indigenous workers of a cotton company, on 04 January, 1961, for protesting against poor labour conditions and demanding that they be improved.

It is also expected the grant of land for agriculture works and other ends, screening of a documentary on the massacre that took place in the Baixa de Cassanje region (centre-east Malanje Province), a cultural moment and the delivery of messages by survivors of the historical massacre.

The programme also includes interventions by the governor of Malanje Province, Norberto dos Santos, and the minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Cândido Pereira Van-Dúnem.

The commemorations of the Baixa de Cassanje Colonial Repression Martyrs' Day will take place under the motto "Firm and united, let us be committed to the diversification of the economy".