Angola: Cunene - Police Seize 37 Firearms

Ondjiva — Thirty-seven firearms of different calibers were voluntarily handed over by the civilian population of the southern Cunene province to the National Police in 2016, seven more than in 2015.

The weapons were handed over in the framework of the Civil Population Disarmament Programme, according to the spokesperson of the Provincial Command of the National Police, intendant Piedade Pombal.

The officer told Angop that there are 22 AKM-type weapons, four pistols, eight KT, 33 magazines and 823 ammunitions of various calibers.

He noted that this number of weapons was delivered voluntarily in the municipalities of Cuanhama, Namacunde, Ombadja, Cahama, Curoca and Cuvelai.