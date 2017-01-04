Ethiopia: GERD an Emblem of Nation's Developmental Push

Some 25 years back when the ruling party took power, the country was in desperate situation and the aftermath of the war left the nation's fate unpredictable. The economy almost plummeted to zero level. Most infrastructures were incapacitated and out of use and the quest for peace and stability seemed nightmarish. Getting things back in shape or giving them a kiss of life was a daunting task for the new government. Hence, taking stabilizing measures was a priority agenda.

The promulgated charter, declared in the transition period of the first four years, played crucial role in creating enabling environment for political dialogue between various political forces to accommodate their divergent interests. Freedom of expression and the right to association recognized by the charter, has managed to create trust and confidence among citizens.

This in turn, has given way for conducive environment to implement free economic policy, which allows the involvement of the private sector. Changing command economy into competitive economy, propelled by entrepreneurial skill, was a bit hard to implement. The proclamation of a new constitution in 1995 has further strengthened the development endeavour and recognized development as the right of citizens. The construction of infrastructure such as road and energy, which triggered socio-economic progress, has become a priority agenda.

Needless to say energy is wealth as well as an input for production in industries, agriculture and service sectors and without exploring and exploiting the energy sources, achieving socio-economic progress is futile.

Ethiopia is endowed with various energy sources such as hydro power, geothermal, solar, wind and bio energies. However, for many decades, due to negligence, lack of interest and capital and know how in the successive regimes, such resources were left unexplored and unexploited. As a result, the country has remained one of the poorest country in the world. In order to exploit the resources, the government had crafted a national policy which enables to identify and to exploit energy sources in the mid 90s and much results has been registered.

As part of the development master plan, before resorting to the development endeavour of the Nile water,there were many hydro power dams constructed and now they have begun generating hydro electric power which supports the stride towards socio-economic progress. Currently, up to over 4260 MW hydro power goes to the national power grid.

The technical, constructional, hydrological, engineering and electromechanical lesson and experiences drawn from the construction of several hydro power dams for a decade, could make the government to decidedly go in the right track for the exploitation of the Nile water and the construction of GRAND ETHIOPIAN RENASSNCE DAM, Hedassie Dam. In the global context, historically the exploitation of the Nile water was very controversial and a cause for dispute between the riparian countries. Since long time Ethiopia's stance regarding the utilization of the water has been transparent. The stance underlines the equitable sharing of the Nile water among all the 11 riparian countries and our country is one of the vanguard parties which initiated the Entebe agreement that stresses the equitable sharing of the Nile waters. Ethiopia never goes against the interest of its African brothers.

The Hidasie Dam is an emblem of regional growth, for it helps electrify riparian countries and neighbours in its vicinity. It is capable of producing 6000 mega watt electric power, which ease energy and eradicate poverty locally and can be a means of foreign currency earning through power export. It supports green growth, which the nation has espoused.

The artificial lake, with 245km length, 45km width and 110 meter depth expected to emerge following the actualization of the dam could enhance fish farming and support the efforts to realize food security and create job opportunities for thousands. The shore of the lake could be a tourism destiny. And as such it could stimulate business and enhance the nation's income.

The lake could also create cheap marine transport. The watershade management work under way in all Nile river basins is sure to rehabilitate the degraded lands,strengthen natural resource conservation and afforestation. Similarly, the two lower riparian countries could also benefit from the construction of the dam. The location of the dam is relatively in high altitude above sea level, this makes the evaporation rate of water in GERD to be lower than the water held by other riparian countries' dams.

It helps contain the soil which could be carried by flood to down stream countries. As a result, the dams in the Sudan and Egypt will be safe. The water flow will also also be regulated because of the dam and the two countries could get water annually without interruption regardless of seasonal fluctuations. The agreed up on power connection with the neighbouring countries could also bring economic integration and political stability in the region.

Domestically, the dam construction has galvanized citizens to stand together and take responsibility for achieving economic progress and tackling poverty. So far they have contributed 8.1 billion birr out of the pledged 12 billion birr bond for the Hedassie Dam. The supervision of the construction carried out by our professionals is a pride for all citizens which again build confidence.

The electromechanical work of the dam which is carried out by local company further strengths internal construction capacity and enables the country to compete at global level. The dam has also made all Ethiopian diaspora to come together and to stand for the nation prosperity. More and more, the leadership provided by the incumbent is proving a mark of farsightedness. It as well is forward looking.

In sum, it is an undeniable fact that, the political system change after the downfall of the previous regimes, has heralded a political stability, which is a base for all-embracing growth, the Hedassie Dam as the jewel on its crown. Hence, all citizens should commemorate the day by looking forward without denying the past.

Joining ranks, turning s deaf ear to subversive elements pulling available resources citizens must spur the Renaissance of the country. Circumventing roadblocks actualizing one's dream holding promises for generations to come must be made a point. Similar flagship hydro power projects like Gibe III must dot the country to spur the industrialization project.