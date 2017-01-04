4 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Working On Uniform Municipal Services

By Tewodros Kassa

Document has been prepared to tackle problems related to service provision.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing has called for wide-ranging activities to tackle bad governance and problems being observed in the provision of municipal services in urban areas.

Employees of the ministry yesterday discussed the ongoing nationwide reform program, performance of the ministry and other problems related to service provision.

Minister Dr Ambachew Mekonnen on the occasion said employees are expected to be free from corrupt practices while serving the community. Members of the community also need to avoid giving bribe, he added.

Ministry Municipal Service Reform Director Tesfaye Tarekegn said activities are underway to address rent-seeking mentality and related problems in the issuance of construction licenses, urban land, waste management and job creation.

He said a document has been prepared to tackle the aforementioned problems and provide uniform municipal services in urban areas, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

