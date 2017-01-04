Ethiopia: Pastoralists Destocking Live Animals to Minimize Loss

Federal and state governments would join hands to see better market and prevent loss.

Destocking live animals is widely practiced in the southern and eastern parts of the country affected by the drought to minimize loss.

As pastoralists keep large number of herds, it is hard to supply fodder and water for all the live animals in the 14 zones four of which are in Oromia state.

Naser Husein of Oromia State Pastoralist Affairs Commission said two million live animals out of the three million found in the affected areas should be supplied to the market.

Although destocking is necessary in such difficult situation , it has its own challenges like unexpected price fall, Naser said.

Jatani Mulu and Ibrahim Hussein have encountered such problem.

Jatani , who owns over 1,000 live animals in Borena zone, said the drought, which caused shortage of water and fodder in the areas, forced him to sell his animals.

The same is true for pastoralists like Ibrahim in the Guji zone. Noting that the place is water-strained for most of the time, Ibrahim said the drought has complicated things further.

Ibrahim said there is a huge problem regarding access to appropriate market for live animals and hides.

Considering the challenges during destocking huge number of animals, the state goverment in collaboration with the federal government has considered ways to diversify market for the pastoralists.

Helping the pastoralists create market chains with live animals and meat exporters, abattoirs, consumer unions and enterprises engaged in animal fattening are among the approaches the state government has been considering, State Trade and Marketing Bureau Deputy Head Terefe Gebresilasse said.

Some 35 exporters and 126 enterprises would receive live animals from pastoralists in the drought affected zones soon, he added.

As the Ethiopian Christmas is approaching, there is a high demand for live animals across the country which would widen the opportunity for pastoralists like Jatani get fair price along with the other mechanisms.

Following consultations to alleviate financial constraints, banks avail 230 million Birr for the exporters, Terefe added.

Fourteen pastoralist zones in three states ; Ethiopian Somali, Oromia and SNNP are currently identified as hotspot areas.