Ethiopia: CBE Provides 2.6 Million Birr to Children's Heart Fund

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) donated 2.6 million Birr to the Children's Heart Fund of Ethiopia to equip its center with advanced medical tools.

The financial support would be used to procure Aco Machine and digitize center X-ray machine.

CBE Business Development Process Owner Yishak Mengesha said the bank made the donation to help efforts of preventing heart disease availing cost intensive machinery at the center.

Yishak said the Bank had been carrying out various activities to support the center which so far provided surgical treatment to 6,000 children. "The bank offered 4.6 million Birr, including one million Birr for construction of a cardiac hospital."

Children's Heart Fund of Ethiopia Founder and Board Chairperson Dr. Belay Abegaz lauded the bank's continued contribution and its commitment to discharge its social responsibility.

CBE says it is committed to assist efforts in health, education and other social service sectors with further pledges to continuing its financial support to the center.