A woman's hope of going home with her newborn baby was crushed after four days her baby went missing at Mchinji District Hospital on Monday.

The mother of the baby Lucia Clement said she had fed her baby before she was found missing.

"I want my child back," the mother, who wept inconsolably, told Nyasa Times.

Lucia Clement of Chimwankango village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji district reported the matter to police.

Mchinji Police Station has confirmed that it has instituted a manhunt to apprehend the kidnappers of the baby.

Sub Inspector Rome Chauluka, Mchinji Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, said the mother told the police that she delivered her baby boy on 31st December 31, 2016 with some complications which forced her to stay in hospital until Monday January 3, 2017 to receive special treatment.

"It was on January 3, when a woman together with the nurse from Mchinji District Hospital complained that during the morning, the mother to the missing baby left her child alone in the ward when she went to receive food. When she came back, she did not find her baby," he said.

Mchinji District Hospital Public Relations Officer, Frank Nyasulu Kaphaso has confirmed the development and said investigations are still in progress and they were waiting for a report from the nurse who was on duty on the day.