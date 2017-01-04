4 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti: Shock As Family Members Stabbed to Death in Djibouti

Tagged:

Related Topics

A son in custody after has stabbed to death five of his family members in Djibouti over undisclosed circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after discovering dead bodies of five people from same family with stab wounds at 7th village in Djibouti city.

Omar Hassan, the security chief of the village, where the five people were stabbed to death said police is investigating the heartbreaking incident and questioning the killer.

"The wounded family members were taken to hospital after the knife attack, but they were later pronounced dead," said Hassan while speaking to media on the incident.

The residents in the area said they saw pools of blood splattered across the home's front stoop, and when they heard moans during the stabbing.

Djibouti

FERWAFA Boss Officials Attend FIFA Workshop in Djibouti

FERWAFA executive committee members, Patrick Kagabo and Mpilikanyi Appolinaire alongside deputy secretary general… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.