Djibouti: Shock As Family Members Stabbed to Death in Djibouti

A son in custody after has stabbed to death five of his family members in Djibouti over undisclosed circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after discovering dead bodies of five people from same family with stab wounds at 7th village in Djibouti city.

Omar Hassan, the security chief of the village, where the five people were stabbed to death said police is investigating the heartbreaking incident and questioning the killer.

"The wounded family members were taken to hospital after the knife attack, but they were later pronounced dead," said Hassan while speaking to media on the incident.

The residents in the area said they saw pools of blood splattered across the home's front stoop, and when they heard moans during the stabbing.