Somalia: Al Shabaab Raids Security Checkpoint Near Jowhar

Al shabaab militants have launched an overnight attack on a security checkpoint near Jowhar, the regional capital of middle Shabelle province in southern Somalia.

Residents in Jowhar reported heavy gunfire and thud of mortar shells during the attack on the army checkpoint by Al shabaab fighters.

The casualties of the attack is yet to be confirmed, as the security officials did not comment on the incident so far. Al shabaab has claimed killing several soldiers during the shoot-out.

Jowhar, a key town which lies 90Km north of Mogadishu, the Somali capital has been relatively calm in the past few months, after Somali and AU forces beefed up security.