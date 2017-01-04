Somalia: Police Carry Out Sweep in Mogadishu in Response to Raids

In response to an upsurge of attacks, including car bombs, Somali security forces carried out a massive security operations in large parts of Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

Police and National Intelligence officers sealed off main streets in Hodon district, whereby suspects linked with Al Shabaab were arrested, according to sources in the area.

As the security operation continued in Hodon district, a car bomb exploded outside UNDP compound near the city's main airport, wounding at least four UN security guards.

Al Shabaab militants have dramatically stepped up attacks in the capital as the country's newly inaugurated federal parliament is set to vote a new president in a secret ballot.