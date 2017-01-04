Egypt: CAF President Referred to Prosecution Over Broadcasting Rights

Cairo — The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) referred on Wednesday president of the Confederation of the African Football (CAF) Issa Hayatou to the prosecution.

ECA accused Hayatou of exploiting his position for seizing broadcasting rights of Football championships.

"He gave Lagardère Sports exclusive broadcasting right without bidding for other companies," ECA said in an official statement.

The deal grants Lagardère Sports broadcasting rights for 12 years starting from 2017 until 2028.

In 2008, CAF had also granted Lagardère Sports the same broadcasting right which ended in 2016.

The ECA demanded to restart the bidding process for the broadcasting rights on the CAF website to ensure fair competitiveness, and within a reasonable time frame.

It also called on separating the broadcasting rights in Egypt from other countries worldwide, and the broadcasting rights on the internet from the live broadcasting rights on TV.