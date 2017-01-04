4 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: CAF President Referred to Prosecution Over Broadcasting Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) referred on Wednesday president of the Confederation of the African Football (CAF) Issa Hayatou to the prosecution.

ECA accused Hayatou of exploiting his position for seizing broadcasting rights of Football championships.

"He gave Lagardère Sports exclusive broadcasting right without bidding for other companies," ECA said in an official statement.

The deal grants Lagardère Sports broadcasting rights for 12 years starting from 2017 until 2028.

In 2008, CAF had also granted Lagardère Sports the same broadcasting right which ended in 2016.

The ECA demanded to restart the bidding process for the broadcasting rights on the CAF website to ensure fair competitiveness, and within a reasonable time frame.

It also called on separating the broadcasting rights in Egypt from other countries worldwide, and the broadcasting rights on the internet from the live broadcasting rights on TV.

Egypt

Confucius Institute Expands Chinese Learning to Reach More Universities, Schools

Cairo University's Confucius Institute no longer targets only university students of Chinese language, but it started to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.