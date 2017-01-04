The body of the Ethiopian athletics legend Miruts Yifter was laid to rest on Sunday at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in a funeral attended by sinior government officials, internationally renowned Ethiopian athletes and very many people.

Early Sunday morning, Miruts's body was received with great military honour at Bole International Airport on arrival from Canada where he has died on Friday, December 23, at the age of 72 at a hospital in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A long list of dignitaries and global sports governing bodies sent messages to pay respects for the legendary athlete.

Former and current Ethiopian athletes carried the coffin of Miruts until to the place where he was buried at the Trinity Cathedral.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn through his representative sent messages saying Miruts will remain to be remembered by the Ethiopian people as a hero who showed spectacular finishing style in Moscow Olympics in 1980.

"In his time athletics didn't get such high recognition. Out of the hardships of the sportsmen, he found room in the heart of many young Ethiopians who were dedicated to follow his footsteps," the Premier said.

"Even in the face of these terrible situations, even after he won double gold medals in Moscow, Miruts recognized the importance of hard work. He believed athletics would be best promoted when the athletes had a strong will of their own," he mourns Miruts and his generations great athletes.

The newly elected Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) President Haile Gebre-Selassie said on the occasion, "With the victory of Miruts Yifter in Moscow the spirit of country's athletics regained. A new blood of athletes were produced to equally substitute the Ethiopian greats in the wake of his victory in Moscow. Changing of Gear became synonyms with the Ethiopian athletes' right after Moscow. Miruts was one of the the unique athletes who introduced such kind of brilliance in the finishing line. Surging ahead in the last gasp, until now, is the tradition of Ethiopian athletes," Haile said with tears streaming down on his face.

"This was Miruts Yifter's life. This is the legacy of him and this is the history of the Ethiopian athletics during the last 35 years. He was indeed a great man of Ethiopia next to Abebe Bikila and Mamo Wolde. We are their sons and daughters," Haile said.

In his eulogy, the newly appointed national athletics team Head Coach Tolosa Kotu said, "I was with him during his victory in Moscow. We knew that he would make it in the final 33 metres surging to win gold. We were together for long. I can say he had lived a life of purpose, he was a great athlete of Ethiopia and he was a great athlete of the world."

He added: "Ethiopia grieves for him, the world grieves for him, we all grieve for him but what is true is that we find hope in his legacy, as does the world." The former regime gave him No 1 plate when the country changed car plates in mid 80s, Tolosa remembered.

The veteran athlete Wami Biratu made an impassioned speech, describing him as a great athlete of all time. "I was with Abebe Bikila. I know closely Momo Wolde. My son Miruts was the new generation of athletes. I respect what he did for our country. He was a man of purpose," Wami said. Wami is now close to 100 years of age.

Miruts, a distance runner who won two gold medals in the 5,000- and 10,000-metre events at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won bronze medal earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, reignited the Ethiopian athletics after Abebe Bikila and Mao Wolde.

He is a national icon and he is our hero, said Eshetu Tura who won bronze medal in Moscow in 3,000m hurdle. Miruts was never a man who brags about his success, Eshetu added.

Born in Tigray State in 1939, Miruts shot to fame by winning his first double in Moscow Olympics in 1980.

Nicknamed "Miruts the Shifter" the Ethiopian beat Kaarlo Maaninka of Finland in Moscow to win his first Olympic gold medals in 5,000m and became the first Ethiopian athlete to get two gold medals in one Olympics.

Miruts Yifter, inspired world-class athletes like Haile Gebre-Selassie. "Miruts has been everything to me and my athletics career," said Haile Gebre-Selassie, the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics 10,000-meter gold medallist.

"When I started running, I just wanted to be like him. He is the reason for who I'm now and for what I have achieved," Haile said.

"A great man held me high," Haile said. "Go for what you want. If you dream it, you can achieve it. That was one of his beliefs."

Haile recalled listening to the radio as a little boy during Mirut's victory in Moscow.

"I used to doubt that he was a human being after all for achieving what he achieved back then," he said on Friday, Dec 23. "For me, he is the best-ever athlete Ethiopia ever had after the great Abebe Bikila."

Everyone says that he was a unique athlete. At the same time the athletics fans attribute his great achievement due to the team work during his time. The then athletes who were popularly called "The Green Flood," enjoyed victories in a much synchronized way.

Miruts has seven children; most of them live outside of Ethiopia.