Ethiopia: Addressing Drought Impact Said in Line With Sustainable Dev't

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mokonen said the wide ranging efforts to curb drought impact need to be employed in line with the sustainable development of the country.

The Nation Disaster Risk Management Commission presented 2008 E.C drought and flooding prevention activities and 2009 E.C humanitarian aid need at the meeting for national and states disaster prevention and preparedness committees here yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion the deputy premier, who is also Board Chairperson of the Commission, said the efforts made to resist the El Nino induced drought impact were successful. Currently, he said the number of food recipients is 5.6 million which shows 44 per cent decline same period last year.

He said drought affected people in Ethiopian Somali, Oromia , Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State are in need of emergency relief aid.

Though the respective states are doing well to cope up the disaster, all pertinent actors should work together to supply water, animal feed and food aid, he noted. All should come forward to protect citizens from this fatal natural disaster.

Demeke stressed the need for scaling up the natural conservation activities in the respective states to ultimately ease the burden of the drought.

Presenting the report Commissioner Kassa Mitiku on his part said some 921.9 million USD is required for food and non food item supply.

He said command post established in the states should work actively to address the drought and related problem.

Commissioner Kassa said states should mobilize resources for the affected people.