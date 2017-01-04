3 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addressing Drought Impact Said in Line With Sustainable Dev't

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mokonen said the wide ranging efforts to curb drought impact need to be employed in line with the sustainable development of the country.

The Nation Disaster Risk Management Commission presented 2008 E.C drought and flooding prevention activities and 2009 E.C humanitarian aid need at the meeting for national and states disaster prevention and preparedness committees here yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion the deputy premier, who is also Board Chairperson of the Commission, said the efforts made to resist the El Nino induced drought impact were successful. Currently, he said the number of food recipients is 5.6 million which shows 44 per cent decline same period last year.

He said drought affected people in Ethiopian Somali, Oromia , Afar and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State are in need of emergency relief aid.

Though the respective states are doing well to cope up the disaster, all pertinent actors should work together to supply water, animal feed and food aid, he noted. All should come forward to protect citizens from this fatal natural disaster.

Demeke stressed the need for scaling up the natural conservation activities in the respective states to ultimately ease the burden of the drought.

Presenting the report Commissioner Kassa Mitiku on his part said some 921.9 million USD is required for food and non food item supply.

He said command post established in the states should work actively to address the drought and related problem.

Commissioner Kassa said states should mobilize resources for the affected people.

Ethiopia

Nation Begins 2-Year UN Security Council Term

Ethiopia officially began its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.