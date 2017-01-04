A COMBINED team of Zambian and South African police officers has impounded five courier trucks believed to be the property of The Post Newspapers Company, which is in liquidation.

The trucks were found at a yard in Germistone in South Africa by the police officers who were accompanied by The Post Newspapers (in liquidation) manager, assets recovery and operations Robert Chabinga.

The trucks that were found at the Transit Freight Forwarding Limited in Germistone were allegedly found without the inscription 'Post Courier', which had been removed.

Mr Chabinga said the trucks had been impounded in South Africa until after police procedures between the two countries had been completed.

He said the liquidator was determined to unravel every property belonging to the defunct Post Newspapers so that they were sold and proceeds used to settle the company's debts.

More trucks are believed to have been concealed in South Africa.

"We intend to sell these trucks so that the money realised is paid to the beneficiaries, and these are the creditors of the company," Mr Chabinga said.

And Transit Freight Forwarding Company chief executive officer Robby Forbes said the trucks had been at the company's premises since July last year.

Mr Forbes said the trucks had been in the yard from the time the Post Courier ceased operating in July last year.

He said his yard was used to provide security from thefts for the trucks parked there.

The owners of the trucks were free to take and remove their vehicles as they pleased.

In November last year, police impounded 11 trucks believed to be property of The Post Newspapers, which were allegedly found hidden at a private park in Chilanga District.

The seizure of the trucks came after The Post Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho wrote a letter to police seeking their intervention in recovering the property believed to be assets of the liquidated company.

In the letter, Mr Mosho said he had reason to believe that the trucks were concealed in a private car park in Shimabala area.

The High Court order dated November 1, 2016 placed The Post Newspapers under compulsory winding up and Mr Mosho was appointed the provisional liquidator.