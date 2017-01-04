4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somerset West Fires 30m From Homes, Threaten Cape Wine Estate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wildfires around Somerset West have spread dangerously close to a wine estate, and flames are within 30 metres of homes in another area.

On Wednesday morning, flames could be seen burning on a hill on which the Boskloof Eco Estate is situated.

Fires could also be seen burning within 30 metres of the Schapenberg estate. At least two helicopters were trying to extinguish flames in the area.

Firefighters had their hands full in the area, with new, smaller fires also starting.

"At the moment, it's still pretty out of control. We have a few fighter teams on the scene at the moment," Stephan Victor, 38, from Enviro Wildfire services, told News24 on the Morgenster farm.

"We are trying to contain it, but the wind might pick up later (and fan the flames)," he said.

City of Cape Town nature conservationist Richard van Wyk told News24 on Wednesday morning that the Lourensford Wine Estate was under threat, as the flames were getting closer.

According to Marius Bosman, plantation manager for the estate, no fires were currently burning on the farm itself.

"One (is) threatening from Vergelegen, on the sides of the mountain," Bosman said.

On Tuesday, strong south-easterly winds caused fires in the Sir Lowry's Pass area to burn extremely close to farms.

The Idiom wine estate suffered the most damage, with several orchards burnt.

Source: News24

South Africa

Former Pharmacist Runs Children's Library Out of Shipping Container

Muzi Nkosi, who runs a small library for children in Cosmo City near Honeydew, Johannesburg, says the only way to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.