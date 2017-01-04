A diplomatic storm is looming between Zimbabwe and Zambia over fishing in Lake Kariba, which is shared by the two countries, a report said on Tuesday.

According to New Zimbabwe, Zimbabwean Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed recently that Zambian fishermen were encroaching into the Zimbabwean territory, in violation of an agreement that was signed in 1999.

The Protocol on Economic and Technical Corporation between Zimbabwe and Zambia suggested that Lake Kariba was a shared resource, but Zimbabwe was to receive a larger stake of 55%.

"Currently, Zimbabwe has 460 kapenta fishing boats on the lake and Zambia has 962 boats officially declared. This means the current ratio is 32:68 in Zambia favour which is against the protocol agreement," Muchinguri-Kashiri was quoted as saying.

Both countries, however, have exceeded their allocated number of boats, as part of the agreement stipulated that the total number of boats that were supposed to be operating on the shared lake was 500 and not 1 422 as was the case currently.

Zimbabwe was supposedly to licence at least 275 fishing boats, while Zambia was to have 225.

Reports early this year indicated that severe drought induced by poor rains due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, had left the lake's water levels at their extreme lowest levels.

The situation was affecting people from both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Source: News24