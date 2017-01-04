South Africa: Presidency On Special Provincial Official Funeral for Former MEC Ouma Tsopo

press release

President Zuma declares a Special Provincial Official Funeral for former MEC Tsopo

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the former Member of the Executive Council (MEC) and Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature, Ms Mantsheng Ouma Tsopo, who sadly passed away on 31 December 2016.

The Provincial Official funeral Category 1 is designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa for The Speaker of the Legislature and Members of the Executive Committee.

The President has instructed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Free State Province on the day of the funeral.

President Zuma has extended his deepest condolences to the Tsopo family, relatives and the Free State Provincial Government on this sad loss.

The details of the funeral will be communicated by the Free State Provincial Government.

Issued by: The Presidency