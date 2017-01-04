South Africa: Limpopo Store Manager Nabbed for Allegedly Staging Robbery

An assistant manager at a clothing store has been arrested after he allegedly staged an armed robbery at a mall in Mankweng.Police said the 24-year-old employee at an Ackermans store in the Paledi Mall had lodged an apparently false claim with them about a robbery on Tuesday.

"He alleged he was confronted by an unknown suspect armed with a pistol and was ordered to open the safe and hand over the money," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Upon an intense investigation, facts started coming to light that he might have organised the robbery."

Police then arrested the assistant manager and their investigation also led to the arrest of his 28-year-old alleged accomplice in Ga-Magowa village.The money taken from the store was also recovered.

The assistant manager, who along with his alleged accomplice are due to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, will face a charge of perjury for lying under oath, said Mojapelo. Mojapelo criticised those who lodged false complaints with police, saying it was a waste and abuse of state resources which could have been deployed elsewhere.

