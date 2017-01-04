4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Store Manager Nabbed for Allegedly Staging Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

An assistant manager at a clothing store has been arrested after he allegedly staged an armed robbery at a mall in Mankweng.Police said the 24-year-old employee at an Ackermans store in the Paledi Mall had lodged an apparently false claim with them about a robbery on Tuesday.

"He alleged he was confronted by an unknown suspect armed with a pistol and was ordered to open the safe and hand over the money," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Upon an intense investigation, facts started coming to light that he might have organised the robbery."

Police then arrested the assistant manager and their investigation also led to the arrest of his 28-year-old alleged accomplice in Ga-Magowa village.The money taken from the store was also recovered.

The assistant manager, who along with his alleged accomplice are due to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, will face a charge of perjury for lying under oath, said Mojapelo. Mojapelo criticised those who lodged false complaints with police, saying it was a waste and abuse of state resources which could have been deployed elsewhere.

Source: News24

South Africa

South Africa to Host Sahrawi President

President Jacob Zuma is set to host the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, who is expected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.