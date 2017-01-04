4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NSRI Saves 193 Lives in December

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) saved 193 lives in December and responded to 132 incidents, it said on Wednesday.

"In 38 of these operations, we responded to boats and ships calling for assistance and we evacuated three patients for medical reasons from ships. 10 animals were also assisted," NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

Thirty-seven drownings - 23 adults and 14 children - happened along the coast and at inland water sources.

"While the majority of the drownings are attributable to drownings in the sea, suspected to be caused by coastal rip-currents, some were from suspected medical causes and others from fatal drownings in lagoons, swimming pools, rivers, lakes and dams, or from accidents around water," Lambinon said.

NSRI chief executive officer Cleeve Robertson said a drowning could take only a few seconds.

"We urge parents to ensure children have responsible adult supervision around water at all times," he said.

Lambinon again cautioned bathers, telling them to watch out for rip currents which are expected to peak during the full moon spring tide on January 12.

"As we approach the full moon we will again warn of the increase in risks to coastal bathers and anglers of stronger rip currents from the 8 January onwards," he said.

