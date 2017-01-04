3 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Presidency On Foreign Policy Matters

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Foreign policy matters will be addressed

The Presidency has noted the ongoing debate on the visit to Taiwan by the Executive Mayor of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, Councillor Solly Msimanga.

The President chairs and convenes the President's Coordinating Council, a statutory forum in which the President of the Republic meets the leadership of provincial and local government.

The forum is used to discuss matters affecting the three spheres of government, to share ideas and coordinate government programmes for the benefit of citizens. It is also used to promote sound cooperative governance.

The Council meets quarterly and has not met since the local government elections. It will at the right time, discuss matters relating to foreign policy coordination as part of its agenda in order to ensure synergy within the three spheres.

The Presidency and government as a whole remain committed to sound relations and cooperation between the three spheres of government at all times, and to continuously promote coordination and communication.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

South Africa to Host Sahrawi President

President Jacob Zuma is set to host the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, who is expected… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.