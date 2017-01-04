South Africa: Presidency On Foreign Policy Matters

press release

Foreign policy matters will be addressed

The Presidency has noted the ongoing debate on the visit to Taiwan by the Executive Mayor of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, Councillor Solly Msimanga.

The President chairs and convenes the President's Coordinating Council, a statutory forum in which the President of the Republic meets the leadership of provincial and local government.

The forum is used to discuss matters affecting the three spheres of government, to share ideas and coordinate government programmes for the benefit of citizens. It is also used to promote sound cooperative governance.

The Council meets quarterly and has not met since the local government elections. It will at the right time, discuss matters relating to foreign policy coordination as part of its agenda in order to ensure synergy within the three spheres.

The Presidency and government as a whole remain committed to sound relations and cooperation between the three spheres of government at all times, and to continuously promote coordination and communication.

Issued by: The Presidency