4 January 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: AU Calls for Independent and Credible Investigation On Burundi Crimes

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

In a declaration issued on 2 January 2017, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, African Union Commission Chairwoman, strongly condemns the assassination of Emmanuel Niyonkuru, Burundian Minister of Environment in the night of 31 December 2016.

She urges Burundian authorities to seek peaceful means to stop the spiral of violence.

"We strongly condemn this assassination, as well as all other targeted assassinations and acts of violence committed in the country. I extend my condolences to the grieving families, the Government and the people of Burundi, "said Dlamini Zuma.

The AU Commission chair calls for an independent and credible investigation to shed light on these crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I urge the Burundian authorities to seek peaceful ways and means to stop this spiral of violence," she said.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission reiterates that the AU remains convinced that only inclusive dialogue between all Burundian stakeholders and a consensus based on the respect for the Arusha Peace and Reconciliation Agreement of Burundi and the country's constitution will help restore peace, security and stability in Burundi.

Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was killed on 1 January by a criminal with a gun at about 00: 45 local time while going back to his home in Rohero neighborhood of Mukaza municipality in Bujumbura city, police report. Eight people have so far been arrested for investigation reasons.

Burundi has experienced a crisis since 26 April 2015 when the ruling party announced that the incumbent President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, would run for president in the 2015 election. The announcement sparked protests by those opposed to Nkurunziza seeking a third term in office.Several report said hundreds of people have been killed including army senior officers and government officials.

