A Limpopo woman has been injured by a landmine which exploded in a village near the Madimbo military base, near the Zimbabwean border, to the east of Musina.

The woman, from Gumbu village east of Musina, was apparently trimming weeds when the device exploded.

She sustained injuries to her face. Community spokesperson Mahwasane Mudzweda told News24 on Wednesday that the explosion happened just before lunch time."We are very scared, this happened when the victim was cutting weeds from her yard. It went off and hit her face," said Mahwasane.

The area was once a battleground between freedom fighters and the apartheid government, which resulted in communities living near to the military base being removed to make way for a buffer zone around it."Our communities are not safe. We are very worried that we never know where bombs were left," said Mahwasane

"We are not safe, government should help remove bombs." Early last year, a civilian was killed when harvesting scrap metals at the military base.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24