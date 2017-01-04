4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Woman Injured in Landmine Blast While Gardening

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Limpopo woman has been injured by a landmine which exploded in a village near the Madimbo military base, near the Zimbabwean border, to the east of Musina.

The woman, from Gumbu village east of Musina, was apparently trimming weeds when the device exploded.

She sustained injuries to her face. Community spokesperson Mahwasane Mudzweda told News24 on Wednesday that the explosion happened just before lunch time."We are very scared, this happened when the victim was cutting weeds from her yard. It went off and hit her face," said Mahwasane.

The area was once a battleground between freedom fighters and the apartheid government, which resulted in communities living near to the military base being removed to make way for a buffer zone around it."Our communities are not safe. We are very worried that we never know where bombs were left," said Mahwasane

"We are not safe, government should help remove bombs." Early last year, a civilian was killed when harvesting scrap metals at the military base.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

South Africa to Host Sahrawi President

President Jacob Zuma is set to host the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, who is expected… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.