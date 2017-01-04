4 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Students Arrested in South Kordofan Unrest

Dalanj — Seven students of Dalanj University in South Kordofan were arrested and four were injured on Tuesday in clashes between student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and other students.

The violence was prompted by an alleged attack on one of the NCP students on Monday.

One of the students told Radio Dabanga that the NCP group used firearms and edged weapons, which caused injuries to Osman Fadul Osman, Ali Khamis, Ahmed Salah Hussein, Haitham Mohammed Adam, Adam Sadig Adam Musa, and Suleiman Ismail Suleiman.

He explained that the clashes led to the intervention of the police and security services to disperse the students, as well as the arrest of a number of students, some of whom were taken to the security services buildings north Dalanj market and others to Dalanj Police Department.

The detainees include Mohiudin Musa Adam, Abakar Mohammad Eisa, and Ismail Harun, while the rest of the detained students have not yet been identified.

