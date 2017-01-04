4 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Veteran Zim Journalist Bill Saidi Dies

By Staff Reporter

VETEREN Zimbabwean journalist and author Sylvester William Saidi has died in Zambia. He was 79.

News filtered through, Wednesday, that the former editor of various newspapers such as The Daily News and the Zimpapers owned Sunday News, reportedly passed on in Kitwe, Zambia.

Writing on Facebook, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef) Acting Chairperson Njabulo Ncube, said, "Just received news that Bill Saidi passed on Kitwe, Zambia today. No other details right now (sic)".

Saidi's sad passing was also confirmed on Facebook by daughter Liz.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Bill Saidi as he was known in the media industry, was one of the longest serving journalists on the continent.

His journalism footprints stretch to countries like Zambia and South Africa where he worked and contributed to various publications.

As an author, his works were published locally, Zambia, South Africa and Ghana.

Some of his publications include The Hanging (1978); Return of the Innocent (1979), Day of The Baboons (1988) Gwebede's Wars (1989), and The Brothers of Chatima Road (1990) and a memoir A Sort of Life in Journalism (2011).

