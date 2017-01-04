5 January 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Nigeria to Deploy 800 Army Personnel for Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian army (file photo).

Abuja — Nigeria has concluded plans to deploy 800 army personnel to the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) as part of the West African nation's efforts to contribute to global peace and security, army chief Tukur Buratai said on Tuesday.

Buratai, who confirmed 755 soldiers and 45 officers had already been trained for that purpose, told Xinhua the rule of engagement in the UNAMID has already provided the opportunity for them to discharge their responsibility with utmost professionalism.

Since the start of the current conflict in 2004, between 200,000 and 300,000 people have died in Darfur, according to the UN data.

Xinhua

Africa

China's Ivory Ban Hailed

China's latest ban on processing and sale of ivory products marked a historic milestone in efforts to save African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.