Africa: Nigeria to Deploy 800 Army Personnel for Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur

Abuja — Nigeria has concluded plans to deploy 800 army personnel to the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) as part of the West African nation's efforts to contribute to global peace and security, army chief Tukur Buratai said on Tuesday.

Buratai, who confirmed 755 soldiers and 45 officers had already been trained for that purpose, told Xinhua the rule of engagement in the UNAMID has already provided the opportunity for them to discharge their responsibility with utmost professionalism.

Since the start of the current conflict in 2004, between 200,000 and 300,000 people have died in Darfur, according to the UN data.

Xinhua