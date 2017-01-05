Uganda: KCCA in New Shs3.2 Billion Deal With Startimes

Photo: Daily Monitor

Soccer. The club’s new deal with the Chinese company will see the Phillip Omondi stadium renamed Star Times with the Lugogo-based side keen to set the trend on and off the pitch.

Kampala — Reigning league champions KCCA have signed a new Shs1.6bn four-year deal with pay TV giants StarTimes, extending its shirt sponsorship to 2021.

The renewed deal also saw Chinese company grab the naming rights to the Phillip Omondi stadium in a four-year contract that will fetch the club Shs1.6b over four years.

In total, the agreement brings in Shs3.2b a season for the 11-time league champions in terms of shirt and stadium sponsorship.

The new contract, the biggest ever in Ugandan football, has seen StarTimes increase the shirt sponsorship from Shs235m to Shs400m annually.

"We appreciate what the KCCA brand has added on our company since we signed the first deal two years ago.

"Then we had 500,000 subscribers but at the start of this year we have one million, we believe it is part of our pact," revealed StarTimes vice President Aldrine Nsubuga.

He says they have reaped big from associating with the Lugogo club over the past two years especially with the league success last season.

"We are trying to send a veiled signal to the league managers that we have the money to sponsor the league if contacted," added Nsubuga, whose company also sponsors KCCA's archrivals Villa to a tune of Shs1.5b.

"StarsTimes took the greatest risk by working with us but we are glad we have not disappointed them. The sponsorship will help us develop our stadium (expected to be a 15,000 capacity seater) to high standards and construction will likely start in July," KCCA chairman Julius Kabugo asserted.

To KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, the new deal lifts the burden off her administration on high maintenance of the club (KCCA operates on a Shs4b annual budget).

"It makes us happy to be the benchmark of other clubs. This is an indictment on the club to perform better. We should dominate the national team because we have the potential," she said.