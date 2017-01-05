Uganda: Why We Are Not Excited About Soroti Solar Project

Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Kristian Schmidt (Left), the EU head of delegation chats with Mr Simon D’ujanga (Right) the Energy State minister during the commissioning of the Soroti solar plant.

opinion

So government apologists have been going on and on about the Soroti Solar Project and how it is the biggest in East Africa and how Ugandans would have been celebrating it if it was Rwanda that had it.

To them, this is a clear indication that Ugandans are simply looking for the negatives rather than celebrating the positives. I disagree.

The government made a decision to build Bujagali Dam in spite of a lot of criticism and opposition from various sectors of society (including some of us in the tourism business).

Their argument was that this was the best way to generate 250MW of electricity and accelerate our industrialisation process. They got rid of a world-class water rafting falls that would attract tourists for as long as the world existed, ignored cultural and local concerns and invested $862m into the project.

Today, the number of industries that have opened up shop on account of the electricity are saying they need more, most of the country still has no electricity, the dam itself has never really produced the promised 250MW and there has been very little progress in terms of our march towards middle-income status.

The news of this solar project initially sounded great! Finally we were beginning to invest in our areas of strength as a nation. But a closer look at the maths makes one cringe in horror.

The solar project cost $19m and is adding 10MW to our national grid. While this in and of itself is good news, it is also revealing of how hopelessly uninformed or grossly exploitative (depending on which view one wants to take), our government was with Bujagali.

If government had decided to build or attract investors to build 25 such solar projects across the country, the cost would have been $475m. Not only would this have been $387m less than the cost of Bujagali but would have ensured that Uganda's treasured touristic and historic resources remained available to the industry (which is the highest foreign exchange earner for the country) for further exploitation.

The political advantage of having these projects spread across the country is that they would have been proof that the government is interested in sharing the national cake equally.

It would also ensure a far more rapid electrification of rural Uganda than any project the Rural Electrification Agency will ever embark on, decrease connection costs and made Uganda a clean energy envy of the world. So whether it be on political, economic or social grounds, Bujagali was a bad deal for Ugandans.

What's even more annoying is that this isn't new information. Government was warned even before the bids went out that this was not the most equitable route towards development.

But as is often the case, egos, personal and business interests took precedence over national interests. And for Ugandans, the worst is not even in this tragedy.

To date, a total of $1.6 billion has been mobilised for the construction of Karuma Dam, which is projected to produce about 600MW.

Investing half this amount in other energy sources like solar, and windmills would not only result in higher returns on investment, put Uganda on course to be a world leader in clean and smart energy production.

Putting these solar and windmill projects across different parts of the country would ensure that investors can focus on deciding which part of the country is closest to their raw materials without worrying about the availability of electricity.

The same logic could be applied to the government's oil exploration plans in national parks. Green, smart energy doesn't simply make for good business, but also secures our nation's natural beauty for generations to come.

This could be our way to the top; our competitive advantage. An opportunity for us to actually live up to the Kisanja hakuna mchezo slogan.

But going by government's current line of thinking, it's also pure day dreaming. Which is why for some of us, the largest solar project in East Africa is an ambulance siren; telling us not so much to give way to Uganda speeding into the bright, exciting future, but into an Intensive Care Unit. And we all know the state of our country's hospitals.

Ganzi M. Isharaza is a social activist, entrepreneur, communications specialist and PhD Candidate at the University of Leeds.