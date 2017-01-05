4 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Security Operatives Raid Jonathan's Brother's House

Photo: Goodluck Jonathan/Facebook
Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.
By Hassan Adebayo

Security operatives, Wednesday evening, laid siege on an Abuja house belonging to a brother-in-law to Nigeria's former president Goodluck Jonathan, sources close to the former leader confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

The house is located in Maitama, one of the enclaves of Nigeria's rich in Abuja.

The spokespersons for the headquarters and Abuja command of the police said they were not aware of the operation, but security sources confirmed that police officers in uniform carried out the raid.

According to our sources, the operatives searched all the rooms in the house.

The house was allegedly bought for her brother by Patience Jonathan, who was said to be in Port Harcourt when the raid occurred on Wednesday.

Although Mrs. Jonathan has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC, over the ownership of a controversial $15 million, sources at the commission said the EFCC did not carry out the raid.

More details to follow...

