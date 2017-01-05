Africa: Kaaya Takes Shot At African Title

Kampala — In a bid to get out of Moses Golola's giant shadow, kickboxer Hamza Kaaya aka Gen Fungu has put on hold his sparring duties with the eccentric fighter to focus on his upcoming continental bout with Egyptian Abdo Saber Abdo set for Kampala in March.

Late last year, Fungu, who has lost once in six professional fights, won the four-man kickboxing contest in Kenya. He also flattened maverick Sharif Bukenya in a revenge match last year.

"I have no serious competition at home and I believe it is the proper time to venture on the continental scene.," Fungu told Daily Monitor.

Challenging moment

"It will be a challenging moment to fight for the belt before my countrymen for the first time in my career but I'm certain I will make it." His coach Musa Batantu says Fungu has what it takes to excel against the hard hitting Saber but must improve on his kicks.

"His boxing ability is impressive and he has a brave heart but we have to work on his kicking attributes," Batantu said.

His youthful challenger Saber is the reigning Egypt and Middle East champion (67kgs) and is well versed in low kicks.