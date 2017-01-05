Nigerians Express Mixed Feelings Over New Year Resolution

Every year, some people world over make promises from the beginning of the year to reshape their behaviour, attitude, lifestyle and some other things for better living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) sought people's opinion on what they wanted to do and dropped as their New Year resolutions and how effective it would be as the year goes by.

An undergraduate of the University of Benin, Miss Azuka Obong, said that she wanted to be more serious with her studies.

"I have not really made good grades, so I want to study very hard. I will read when I go back to school no matter the situation on the campus.

"Study situation in campus is very tough but I am determined to really read this time around," Obong said.

"I want to also start planning for what to do after graduation because there are no jobs in the country," she said.

A businesswoman, Mrs Annie Arinola, said she hardly kept her resolutions; so she decided to stop making resolutions for past three years now.

"I quit making resolutions but I still change the things I want to change within me.

"What I observe is that people change the things they want at their own pace, not this yearly pledge of change of attitude or behaviour," she said.

A civil servant, Mr Macanthony Oleka, said that he did not engage in making resolutions.

"Human beings can change easily; so, why should I wait for every year to make a vow that will keep me going.

"I appraise myself always because it is necessary to do so. Resolutions is not the way forward for me," Ohe said.

An artiste, Isioma Williams, said that resolutions were good, adding that he made it yearly.

"I sit down to check my progress, my failures and then for ways to improve or change some things.

"Everybody needs that to decide on how our lives should move forward and to also do better. We also need to check our lives constantly and how it can help us do better.

"Although, it is not easy to keep vows and abide by it but specific goals can make a difference," Williams said.