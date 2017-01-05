Photo: Daily Monitor

An RVR train wagon at the Kampala rail station (file photo).

Kampala — The standard gauge railway (SGR) will cut transport costs and boost industrial production, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

In his New Year message to the nation, the President said his government was fully involved in the SGR development, adding that it portends good tidings for Ugandans.

"We are working with our relatives in Kenya to modernise the railway by building the SGR which will bring the cost of transport for a 32-tonne container to Mombasa from KSh350,000 (Shs12m) by road, to Sh165,000 (Shs6m) by railway in a record one-day journey compared to the traditional 21 days," he said.

He added that Uganda roads would also be spared perennial damage caused by the huge trucks that ferry heavy equipment and raw materials for use in industries.

This, he said, would in turn see industries access raw materials and transport processed goods at lower costs enabling their finished goods to compete effectively at the local and international markets.

The first phase of the KSh327 billion (Shs11 trillion) SGR project being undertaken by China's China Road and Bridge Construction Company (CRBC) from Nairobi to Mombasa is 92 per cent complete where the newly laid 472-kilometre long railway line will be officially opened on June 1.

Kenya Railways chief executive Atanas Maina said the opening would be preceded by a three-month trial period by CRBC and the newly selected operator China Communications Construction Company. The firm will operate the line for the next five years while training Kenyan engineers and technicians.

