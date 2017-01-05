Uganda: Nyanama - a Potential Real Estate Hub

Photo: Colleb Mugume/Daily Monitor

Because of it’s proximity to town, Nyanama has the potential of growing but the rigidity of the residents makes this almost impossible.

analysis

When you hear the name Nyanama, you may wonder what its real meaning is. However, David Muyanja who has been the Chairman of Busingiri zone in Nyanama for 31 years, says, the word Nyanama was used by brick layers in Busingiri zone in the late 1980's, but the true meaning of the word cannot be clearly traced.

Located off Entebbe Road, Nyanama is one of Kampala suburbs that has the potential of developing given its proximity to town. However, its growth is being slowed down by the elders who neither develop the area due to limited finances nor sell their land to those with the capacity to put visible developments to match other suburbs around Kampala.

Land and housing

Muyanja says getting an acre of land in Nyanama is hard and if you manage to get it, it will not be less than Shs800m. "However, you can get small portions of land such as 50ft by 100ft between Shs25m and Shs30m but only from second family members because the original owners do not sell," the chairperson explains.

He adds that a single-roomed rental is between Shs80,000 and Shs100,000, a double-room-house is between Shs200,000 and Shs250,000, self-contained houses are between Shs700,000 and Shs1m depending on the number of rooms it contains and in some areas, rent is paid in dollars.

Security

Victoria Mukasa, a member of the Local council committee, says Nyanama has not been faced with major security hurdles, "though the biggest challenge is the great number of youth engaging in drug abuse and this has left many youth in danger."

Development

Nyanama's development is limited by the poor road network where most of the roads are dirt roads and this has hindered business development in the area because of dust and slippery roads during heavy downpours. This has chased away some potential investors in the area.

Mukwaya says the area has only two tarmac roads the one that stretches from Ndeeba Diniya to Zzana and this was built a few years ago. However, it is still narrow with potholes almost everywhere. Another tarmac road is from Star Kitebi that connects to Nyanama trading centre.

Advice

The challenge someone should think about if they are to rent or buy land in Nyanama is the poor health facilities and road network. The area has only one Grade II health centre which has to accommodate a big number of residents in the area. Victoria Mukasa, a member of the local council also made it clear that this area only has one secondary school which is government owned.

30m

average Amount in shillings you need to buy a 50 ft by 100 ft plot of land in Nyanama