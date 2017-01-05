Uganda: Shoddy Works - Employ Preventive Measures

editorial

Shoddy works on public projects has become a tired subject in Uganda. The phrase "shoddy works" is becoming as synonymous with government contracts as the Church is with the Bible.

The Mityana District chairman Joseph Luzige has refused to commission classroom blocks at three schools in the district for alleged shoddy works. This is not an isolated case.

It is common place in the country. Recently, the minister for the Presidency Esther Mbayo refused to commission a building at Achaba Technical School in Oyam District for similar reasons.

Shoddy works are not a new phenomena especially in Uganda government's construction industry, but what is more disturbing is the rate and impunity with which the vice recurs.

After declining to commission the buildings, the Mityana District chairman instructed the district contracts committee and Chief Administrative Officer to investigate the suspected shoddiness of the works. It was a good decision to make and if shoddiness is established, the contractors should be compelled to make good of the defects at their own cost and peril. They should also be severely reprimanded to deter recurrence.

However, the district authorities should be blamed too. The responsible officials must also be held liable in such scenarios. The district chairman should not just stop at refusing to commission the buildings due to alleged shoddiness, but he and his council should reprimand the relevant departments for negligence and failure to play their oversight role.

The district chairman detected something was wrong with the buildings. This suggests the defects were so glaring that they could easily be detected by a passerby. And that's the gravity of the problem. The chairman has instructed the CAO, another lay person in as far as construction is concerned, to investigate the suspected engineering defects on the structures. Right from the time the construction commenced, where was the district engineer or the inspectorate department whose work is to check such anomalies?

What were they doing that kept them too busy to monitor or supervise the works and detect the shoddiness, which is now being investigated a bit late when a lot of time and resources have already gone to waste?

This is not just a case for Mityana but all district local governments and other government agencies. There is need for regular and effective monitoring of public projects by the relevant authorities to check such defects early enough.

Authorities should not wait for projects to be messed up first and then start looking for redress later, but rather put checks to prevent their occurrence.