Uganda: Elumelu Foundation Offers Shs360 Billion Entrepreneurship Fund

Kampala — Entrepreneurs from across Africa will stand a chance to receive free training, mentorship and seed fund to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey. This follows a call for applications for the third round of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme (TEF).

The programme is the foundation's 10-year, $100 million (Shs360b) commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

Transforming Africa

TEF founder Tony O. Elumelu said "... I believe the seeds we are planting through the Programme will transform Africa. Two years on, it is clear that we have found a key to unlocking Africa's potential for economic transformation. As ourentrepreneurs grow their own businesses and realise theirambitions, so too does the vision," he said.

Mr Elumelu added; "We are showing what the African private sector can achieve; how hard work and enterprise can catalyse real, sustainable development."

The Programme is designed to identify entrepreneurs that have the potential to grow their businesses and collectively generate 1,000,000 new jobs that can contribute at least $10 billion in additional revenues to the African economy.

According to TEF chief executive officer, Parminder Vir OBE, the programme continues to surpass expectations and its success is palpable. "Your entrepreneurial journey begins when you make the decision to complete the application. We are seeking real entrepreneurs, people who can take risk and reap rewards, not just for themselves, but their communities and countries," Parminder said.

To be eligible to apply entrepreneurs should make sure that their businesses are based in Africa and must be for profit. The applicants must be 18 years of age and above and should be a legal resident or citizen of an African country.

1,000 entrepreneurs will be selected based on the feasibility of the business idea; market opportunity; financial understanding; scalability; leadership and entrepreneurial skills demonstrated in the application.

Established in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is the leading philanthropy in Africa championing entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs across the continent.

The Foundation's long-term investment is to empower African entrepreneurs for the social and economic development of the continent.

More than 90 per cent of Tony Elumelu entrepreneurs, with existing businesses, have reported increased growth in the past year.

The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme is open to all citizens and legal residents of 54 African countries.

Success stories

Momar Mass-Taal (Agriculture, Gambia) turned his $5,000 seed capital into $1.2 million in revenue

Bukhary Kibonajoro (Education & Training, Tanzania) used the mentorship and training to launch his business, create 34 new jobs and provide growth services for more than 100 local businesses in 12 months.

Chioma Okonu, (Waste Management, Nigeria) has created ancillary revenue streams for more than 6,000 households, created 40 jobs and generates over $50,000 in profit.

10,000: Number of entrepreneurs that will benefit from the programme this year