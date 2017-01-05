Uganda: Districts Get Shs936 Million From UWA

Rubirizi — Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has set aside about Shs936 million to be shared among the seven districts that border Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The money is part of the mandatory 20 per cent of the revenue collected from tourists. The districts include Kasese, Rubirizi, Kamwenge, Rukungiri, Mitooma, Kanungu and Ibanda.

"We have earmarked Shs936 million this financial year for the revenue sharing fund. The money will be given to all seven districts that border the park," Ms Olivia Biira, the community conservation warden said on Tuesday at the park's headquarters in Katunguru, Rubirizi District

"We have written to the Chief Administrative Officers of the said districts to submit the proposed projects so that we release the money as per guidelines," she added.

She noted that Kasese District will receive the lion's share of Shs362 million since it covers the biggest part of the park. It will be followed by Rubirizi with Shs155 million, Kamwenge Shs128 million, Rukungiri Shs90 million, Mitooma Shs89 million, Kanungu Shs81 million and Ibanda with Shs21 million.

However, Ms Biira said UWA is still concerned about the impact of the community projects funded by UWA saying the issue of animals that stray has remained their biggest challenge.

She said that although UWA has come up with interventions to solve the problem, the conflict has persisted due to animals' adapting to the new methods.

However, residents of Kanyangeya and Kyondo villages in Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality accuse their leaders of misusing the UWA funds by implementing projects according to their will and not to the wishes of the communities. "...When it comes to sharing funds, our leaders choose to implement projects that do not benefit the communities", Mr Peter Masereka, a resident said.

When contacted, Mr Emmanuel Katuramu, the chairperson Kyondo village, said more effort is needed to save his people from losses incurred due to invasion of elephants, buffaloes and hippos.