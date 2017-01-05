Uganda: Police Yet to Release Report On MP Namaganda's Death

Photo: Daily Monitor

Bukomansimbi District woman MP Susan Namaganda died after a car accident.

Mpigi/Bukomansimbi — It is one year since the death of Bukomansimbi Woman MP Susan Namaganda and police are yet to make public a report on her death.

Ms Namaganda, who was seeking re-election after serving her first term in Parliament, died in an accident at Mpanga Forest Reserve on Masaka-Kampala highway. She was traveling from Bukomansimbi to Kampala to attend a parliamentary session.

Mourners at her burial on December 15, 2015 called for investigations into the MP's death and demanded that the police report be made public following contradicting accounts about the cause of the accident.

Police in Mpigi where the accident occurred told Daily Monitor on phone that they conducted the investigations but insisted there is a procedure to be followed before such information is shared.

They asked the family and those interested in their findings to file a formal request if they are to access the investigation report and insisted that one has to first pay money in the bank to be given the report.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Tuesday, the Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Phillip Mukasa, said currently the case is before court and investigations into the matter were completed.

"There is nothing to hide. Police carried out its investigations and concluded the work. The investigations were done in partnership with some private investigators hired by the East African Legislative Assembly MP, Fred Mukasa Mbidde (husband to the deceased)," said Mr Mukasa.

This comes days after Masaka Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa asked police to release the report.

The bishop made the remarks recently at Kawoko village, Butenga Sub-county in Bukomansimbi District during the last funeral rites for the late Namaganda last weekend.

At the same event, MP Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi Woman MP), was traditionally installed as Namaganda's successor. The MP too demanded that the report be made public.

Bishop Kaggwa said though Namaganda died in a car accident, there was a lot of speculation and police must clear the air.

The driver

The driver of the ill-fated taxi that collided head-on with the late MP's vehicle denied having any intention to kill the legislator. Mr Fred Kizito, 29, pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing body injuries to the occupants. He was accused of reckless driving that led to Namaganda's death and failure to report to police after the accident. He is currently on remand in Mpigi Prison.