5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: County Boss Sensitises Residents About Protecting Trees

By Oscar Kakai

Residents of West Pokot County have been warned against wanton destruction of trees, which might lead to desertification.

Governor Simon Kachapin urged the public to conserve trees by abandoning charcoal burning, which is rife in the county, and engage in other businesses.

During the tree planting exercise in Kapenguria on Wednesday, Governor Kachapin said the county is sensitizing people about the benefits of natural resources.

He said that for every tree cut, two should be planted.

This, he said, will safeguard water catchment areas from drying.

Further, the county boss said it is supporting youth groups to foster the spirit of conserving trees.

So far, he said, the groups have 59,000 seedlings that will be sold a subsidised rates to farmers to plat in their farms.

