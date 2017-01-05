Kampala — Bank of Uganda (BoU) has projected that commercial banks will start lending to the private sector at a much faster rate than the case has been.

This comes as a result of interest rates on government securities continue to decline and the continued reduction in the Central Bank Rate (CBR), according to BoU.

However, the Central Bank warns that commercial bank earnings are likely to drop because of "reduction in returns from banks' holdings of government securities coupled with the need for banks to set aside high provisions for bad debts."

In the Financial Stability Report 2015/16 released on January2, 2017, the Bank revealed that commercial banks grew their lending to the government at a much faster rate than to the private sector.

The report further said the higher returns on government securities and risky nature of lending to the private sector in the last one and half years have forced banks to lend more to the government.

"During the year to June 2016, banks increased their holdings of government securities by 15.9 percent up from 6.1 percent while lending grew by 3.7 percent compared to 19.7 percent, reflecting a shift from riskier assets to safer assets driven by the decline in asset quality," the report reads.

It indicates that lending to the government by commercial banks grew to Shs5trillion in 2015/16 from Shs4.3trillion in 2014/15, whereas private sector lending expanded marginally from Shs10.5trillion to Shs10.9trillion over the same period. This move to increase lending government at a much faster rate is not entirely surprising considering what has been happening in the economy.

The interest rate charged on government securities had been rising for most of the financial year 2015/16 and so did interest rates on private sector loans.

However, because of the large exposure to None-performing loans (NPLs) from the private sector, commercial banks moved to lend to the less risky government.

"The downshift in banks' lending was witnessed across all sectors of the economy, except for personal loans. This partly reflects the slowdown of economic activity coupled with banks reduction in lending in light of rising nonperforming loans (NPLs)," the report points out.

Interest rates

Interest rates to the private sector had surged to about 30 per cent by January 2016. The government securities yields were also about 21 percent, which resulted into what is termed as crowding out the private sector.

Notably, it is those same NPLs that were responsible for the Crane Bank takeover by BoU on October 20th, 2016 that eroded the capital base of the fourth largest bank in Uganda.

"The Ugandan banking system faced a difficult year in 2015/16, mainly because of a rise in nonperforming loans (NPLs) from 4 percent of total loans in June 2015 to 8.3 percent in June 2016.Amongst the different sectors of the economy, the construction section sector was the largest single contributor to the rise in NPLs during 2015/16," says Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the BoU Governor says in the report.

30%

Interest rate at which banks were lending to the private sector by January 2016