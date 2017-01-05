5 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Heathens Coach Athiyo Adamant Title Race Alive

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — The winner of the tie between Hima Cement Heathens and Betway Kobs often wins any competition here.

The script has always been that simple as the duo would often beat the rest to win the league. This might have changed significantly. New Shell Rimula Rhinos' 34-20 victory over Kobs sent shockwaves across the league that it's no longer down to Heathens v Kobs.

The latter two clash tomorrow at Kyadondo in the Rugby Premiership with Heathens, on 38 points, holding a five-point lead over their bitters rivals at the top. Mohammed Athiyo, the Heathens' coach is adamant the result counts for little as the title will still open even if he earned a nine-point cushion.

"It's too early. I don't think Friday will decide anything," Athiyo told Daily Monitor yesterday. "All I want is to win the game."

He mirrored the words of Kobs' interim coach Edmond Tumusiime a day prior.

"They are top and want put further distance between us and them. I know we want to win. I am not interested in losing," Tumusiime said.

"But the league is too long. At some point everyone was talking about the early pacesetters Pirates and Rhinos.

"Today, no one is talking about them. We all know there beat anyone and they are still in the race," he added.

In the mid and early 2000s, there were far less games as the league had six, then eventually eight teams.

UGANDA RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

TOMORROW AT KYADONDO

Heathens vs. Kobs, 5pm

SATURDAY

Mutoni vs. Buffaloes, 4.30pm (Legends)

Gulu vs. Pirates, 4.30pm, (Gulu)

Rams vs. Rhinos, 4.30pm (Makerere)

Impis vs. Mongers, 2.30pm (Makerere)

