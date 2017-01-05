4 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Hurdlers Turn to Ex-Olympics Champ Felix Sanchez

By Ayumba Ayodi

Celebrated multiple Olympics and world 400m hurdles champion Felix Sanchez will train top Kenyan 400m hurdlers ahead of the World Championships due August 4 to 13 in London.

Sanchez, who won gold medals in 400m hurdles for the Dominican Republic at the 2004 Athens and 2012 London Games as well as world titles at 2001 Edmonton and 2003 Paris, is due in the country on January 16 for 10 days.

Former national 400m champion Vincent Mumo, who is now a coach, disclosed yesterday that Sanchez, who is retired, will conduct sessions for world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett, Olympic 400m hurdles silver medallist Boniface Mucheru and national 400m hurdles champion Harun Koech.

Mumo said Sanchez will hold the sessions for the three top athletes courtesy of Finland-based Jukka Harkonnen Sports Management. The hurdlers may later train abroad.

