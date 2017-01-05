Tanzania: Just Tell Me Jambo, Not Happy New Year!

column

Happy New Year! You can say that again. But it has not been happy with me. How could it? To begin with, nobody sent me a New Year greeting. Not a card! Greedy you! Every year, since the arrival of the mobile phone I have sent friends and relatives Happy New Year greetings and good wishes. This time too I did the same; of course not to as many people as previously.

Still, I received none at all, not even in return. Nevertheless, only a couple of those I sent Happy New Year greetings responded in kind. Perhaps times have been too hard for them. Sorry for them! But some just neglected me.

It hurts. Well, we - that is my wife and I - conversed well into the night in the penultimate night to the New Year, watching on TV how various parts of the world exploded into celebrations allegedly welcoming the New Year.

They say Australia was the first to see it. Nonsense! What dress did this genie called New Year wear? How does it look like or, for that matter, did it resemble some zebra, a snake or a snail? What colour did the year - the goddamn New Year - wear?

Did it wear a white, red or blue shirt, a yellow jersey, blue suit or was it naked? Whence did it come and whither was it going? I heard a big noise outside - people beating tins and other metallic objects and I knew the usual madness had begun.

I rose up and went to bed to let time ride on in the nocturnal din. There I lay, as the madness raged outside. I did not know what they saw in the sky or around them here and there on the road. It was all madness in the name of a night animal we call New Year. However, of one thing I am sure.

There won't be much difference between the yesteryear of 2016 and this nascent year people so much clamoured for adoringly as New Year. The New Year may be a little merrier.

Just a little! But that will be all. In fact there are people who think they are lucky only because they saw this imaginary creature called New Year. There were those who visited the dreamland but did not return because the reverse gear jammed. We call them unlucky. Sorry, mate! You are wrong.

Others, in their sleep, went there for some holiday. However, on finding the breeze in the dreamland more soothing chose to settle there permanently. Woe betide them! When the heavenly immigration officers come in their routine search for illegal immigrants, they will grit their teeth.

However, even we who woke up at the dawn of the day we regard as a darling period - named New Year - may not be so lucky. We could be surprised to learn that the New Year is, as it were, determined to make us grind our teeth, given its signals that there is no joy ahead. The signals maybe just the right thing for us, because joy does not come from only events within the country.

Other people from around the world should be happy too to make one happy. If 39 people are killed and around 90 injured as it happened in Istanbul, Turkey just on the break of the New Year, you cannot say there will be happiness in the next twelve months head.

Such news do not provide joy, but terror. Please, do excuse me! I am not trying to be pessimistic. Threat to peace abound. While many people go on empty stomachs, some leaders are determined to spend millions to build a nuclear bomb.

And believe me! Weapons are made to be used and the atomic ones now being manufactured by a leader of some oriental nation will one day - and that day could be sooner than later- be used. For that matter, is there any reason to be optimistic about the future? Happy New Year! Consider the US recent general elections.

Personally, I like the US President elect Donald Trump. But when some oriental leader brags to have manufactured a nuclear bomb with the express aim to wipe from the face of the earth the people of the US, you cannot expect peace. Trump is some madcap and anything can happen.

"In a new arms race we shall outrace them every step of the way," he said of the Russians recently. From there the future becomes scary. If I could travel to my village by Lake Victoria Region in one day, arriving there by sunset, then I would say, "Happy New Year!" But that is not the case.

President Magufuli said last year he would have the construction of the Central Railway Line begun this year. I hope all goes as planned.

Does that make this year anything to celebrate about? It is not comfortable to travel that distance of about 900 kilometers seated on a train in two days. A bus ride does not make it any less comfortable, given the steep bus fare. I do not want to digress to something I did not want to say. However, there can be no question joy the New Year may have for us will have to come from our diligence.

No pain no joy! Change from within us to make the year happy is what surely will make it a happy, indeed a happier time. To be honest, the New Year had threatened to be one hell of time to me when EWURA announced that electricity tariffs would go up this January by 8.5 percent.

I would not be an alarmist if that became a reality and I complained about it. Now, however, there won't be any change in the tariffs. That has changed my opinion with regard to this year. It will be merry, but not merrier. The removal of service charge earlier in the year would not make any difference. Now I think the New Year will be a happier time.

Happy New Year!