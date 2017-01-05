Tanzania: Robbers Deserve Longer Jail Terms

Photo: The Citizen

Police officers assessing a robbery scene aftermath.

analysis

A gang of three suspected dare-devil robbers pounced on a Chinese national who was seated in a car and pointed a gun at him. They forced him to surrender the 25m/- which he had in a bag.

The grim incident occurred on Monday at the Tazara intersection in Dar es Salaam. The Chinese, Mr Cheng Deng, was taking the money to the Industrial Branch of the National Bank of Commerce which was about a minute's drive away by car.

The suspected robbers managed to steal because their victim's RAV4 stopped at a congested spot. The suspects, who must have been tailing their victim possibly from his office, vanished in a thick motor vehicle traffic before he could marshal police intervention.

The robbers, who struck at 10.00 in the morning, did not fire a single shot to get their victim to give in. The police are red-hot behind their heels. While we do not intend to prejudice the course of justice, it is imperative to mention here that the nation is downright tired of robbery incidents.

Indeed, those who are proven guilty in courts of law must pay for their folly. The stickup at Tazara may read like fiction in a James Hadley Chase novel but it is a real life incident. After a brief lull, highway robbers seem to be out of their lairs again.

This social evil, it appears, has become an incurable cancer in this country. The saddest part of this unfortunate scenario is that not only do these psychopaths deprive their victims of their hard-earned prosperity; they also maim or kill people.

The current crop of armed robbers is, to say the least, ruthless, merciless, and evil. Before these times, these evil forces in this country carried out their nefarious and diabolical activities at mid-night.

But now, like the incident at Tazara, they strike even in broad daylight. Then they disappear ridding on motor bikes devil-may-care style, after an easy stink. The law enforcement agencies are doing their best under the circumstances. The Tazara incident, for example, smacks of an inside job. This is where the police should start probing.

The fight against robbers is, nevertheless, more complex than we see. What shocks this nation is what appears to be a large number of illegal firearms in highly dangerous hands. These include AK47s, machine guns and high velocity pistols. Some of the guns have been stolen from military armories in neighbouring countries.

It is outrageous and even frightening to realize that some of the guns brandished by robbers come from military arsenals. These felons must be apprehended, arraigned and handed down long jail terms. This would serve as a befitting deterrence against armed robbery.