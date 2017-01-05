4 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court Asked to Drop Kubenea's Seditious Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Ubungo Member of Parliament (MP) Saed Kubenea.

The defence in the seditious trial of Ubungo Member of Parliament (MP) Saed Kubenea yesterday asked the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam to dismiss the charges for being defective.

Advocate Jeremiah Mtobesya told Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri that the charge sheet presented against his client was defective because it lacked sufficient particulars to enable him understand the nature of the offences he stands charged against.

He argued that lack of such particulars was prejudicial to the accused person, a lawmaker under opposition party, Chama cha Democrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), because such situation would not afford him to prepare his defence.

Tanzania

Govt Urged to Revisit High Toll Charges At the Nyerere Bridge

The Kigamboni Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has appealed to the government to revisit toll charges… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.