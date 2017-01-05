Tanzania: Court Asked to Drop Kubenea's Seditious Case

Photo: Daily News

Ubungo Member of Parliament (MP) Saed Kubenea.

The defence in the seditious trial of Ubungo Member of Parliament (MP) Saed Kubenea yesterday asked the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam to dismiss the charges for being defective.

Advocate Jeremiah Mtobesya told Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri that the charge sheet presented against his client was defective because it lacked sufficient particulars to enable him understand the nature of the offences he stands charged against.

He argued that lack of such particulars was prejudicial to the accused person, a lawmaker under opposition party, Chama cha Democrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), because such situation would not afford him to prepare his defence.