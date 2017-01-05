4 January 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lilongwe Couple Dies in Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Golden Kang'oma Jnr

Salima — A couple from Lilongwe died after a motor vehicle they were traveling in overturned three times at Mackenzie Village along Salima-Senga bay road on Monday.

Salima police Public Relations Officer Sub inspector Gift Chitowe identified the deceased as Joseph Mazombwe, 41 of Kaigwazanga Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji and the wife Madalitso Mazombwe (Nee Dzanjalimodzi), 32 of Chigwandali Vilage, T/A Kachindamoto in Dedza.

Chitowe told MANA that the deceased were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser PRADO registration number MC 4943 which was being driven from Senga- bay direction heading Salima with five passengers on board.

"At about 1700 hours as the motor vehicle was reaching Mackenzie Village along Salima-Senga bay road, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding hence it went to the extreme right where it over turned three times before resting on its tyres and in due course other passengers were thrown out from the vehicle," said Chitowe.

The driver Joseph Mazombwe died of moderate head injuries on his way to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was referred to by Salima District Hospital while his wife Madalitso Mazombwe sustained severe head injuries and fractured lower left leg and died as she was receiving treatment at the Salima District Hospital.

Brown Mazombwe 30, brother to the deceased driver who sustained moderate head injuries has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the remaining 2 passengers have been treated as outpatients with minor injuries.

The police has however warned road users against over speeding to avoid road accidents in the country.

Malawi

MPs Host Football Game Trophies

Members of Parliament (MPs) for Mchinji West and South West, Jephther Mwale and Deusi Gumba respectively, hosted several… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.