3 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 1000 Tourists Visited Cabinda in 2016

Cabinda — At least 1.396 tourists visited the northern Cabinda province in 2016, said Tuesday in this city, the head of department of hotel and tourism, of the provincial secretary of Commerce, António Baza.

The official, who assessed the activities of the sector, highlighted the visit of tourists from three of the five continents.

In terms of accommodation units, the province has 51, 60 snack bars and restaurants, 23 bed and breakfast, four tourist villages, two motels and seven apart hotel.

The list goes on to include seven hotels, six service companies and 14 travel agencies. The sector has a workforce of 2,840 people.

Without determining the number of existing beds, António Baza said that the sector expects to open four hotels this year with a total of 752 beds.

